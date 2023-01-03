North Middleton Township Police seek information related to residential burglary Monday

The North Middleton Township Police Department said it is investigating a targeted burglary Monday from a residence along Gap View Road in the township.

Police said a resident’s video surveillance system captured images of a suspected vehicle, but the vehicle was difficult to identify. The suspected vehicle — possibly a dark SUV — drove down Gap View and made a U-turn back down the street parking momentarily opening the back hatch.

Police ask anyone with video surveillance from that area between 5:20 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. on Monday to review their footage and if possible share with North Middleton Township Police Department at 717-243-7910. Residents can also share footage or information anonymously by emailing Det. Matt Johnston at mmjohnston@nmiddleton.com.