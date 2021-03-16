North Middleton Township man charged in 2019 shooting deemed incompetent to stand trial

A North Middleton Township man charged in the 2019 death of his estranged wife has been found incompetent to stand trial.
Ronald E. Wert, 66, was charged with first- and third-degree murder in May 2020. He is confined in Cumberland County Prison.
The charges were bound over to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas after a March 8 preliminary hearing.
First Assistant District Attorney Michelle Sibert said that binding the case over to the Court of Common Pleas was one way to get the charges into court so a resolution can be worked out.
Sibert declined to discuss what that resolution might be.
"All I can say right now is that because the defendant is incompetent to stand trial, there will not be a conviction and he cannot be sentenced," she wrote in an email to The Sentinel
Sibert said she has met with the victim's family, and victim services has had regular contact with them. She also said she is working with the North Middleton Township Police Department, the defendant's attorney and the judge assigned to the case to find appropriate resolution and placement for him.
The charges stem from the murder of Linda Brandt, 64, who was shot to death outside her North Middleton Township home on July 22, 2019.
Shortly after police found Brandt, officers were dispatched to investigate a gunshot victim in the 3700 block of Waggoners Gap Road. There, they found Wert alone and lying on the floor of his home with a gunshot wound to the head and a gun next to his body.
He was charged with prohibited possession of a firearm and obstruction of administration of law following his discharge from the hospital. Wert was the defendant listed in a protection from abuse order that Brandt filed against him, which prohibited him from possessing firearms.
Police said they discovered the firearm used to murder Brandt in a residence where Wert often provided lawn care services. The firearm's ballistics matched the spent rounds found outside of Brandt’s residence after her death.
