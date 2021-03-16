North Middleton Township man charged in 2019 shooting deemed incompetent to stand trial

A North Middleton Township man charged in the 2019 death of his estranged wife has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Ronald E. Wert, 66, was charged with first- and third-degree murder in May 2020. He is confined in Cumberland County Prison.

The charges were bound over to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas after a March 8 preliminary hearing.

First Assistant District Attorney Michelle Sibert said that binding the case over to the Court of Common Pleas was one way to get the charges into court so a resolution can be worked out.

Sibert declined to discuss what that resolution might be.

"All I can say right now is that because the defendant is incompetent to stand trial, there will not be a conviction and he cannot be sentenced," she wrote in an email to The Sentinel

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sibert said she has met with the victim's family, and victim services has had regular contact with them. She also said she is working with the North Middleton Township Police Department, the defendant's attorney and the judge assigned to the case to find appropriate resolution and placement for him.