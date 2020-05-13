North Middleton police warn of real estate scam

North Middleton Township police are investigating a report Monday of a real estate scam which bilked the victim out of $110,000.
A township resident was in the process of buying a property in another county through a realtor, police said. The resident had deposited $1,000 for the property and was awaiting settlement to occur the week of May 11, 2020.
On March 28, the resident received an email from a person posing as their realtor stating that the resident needed to wire $110,000 to be put into escrow to go forward with settlement, according to police. The $110,000 was wired on March 20.
It was later discovered that the emails and recipient of the funds were not legitimate and the resident had been the victim of a scam, police said. The true realtor’s email and the scam email were very similar with a letter added and a different email service provider at the end.
The U.S. Secret Service in Newark, New Jersey, is investigating this and similar incidents involving this recipient. Many realtors advise not to reply to email requests for wire transactions. Most transactions are done by certified bank check.
Any wire transfers should be confirmed by speaking directly to your realtor, agent or attorney, and not by email or text. “It’s better to have the settlement delayed, than having your money being sent to a thief far away,” police said. “In many of these cases, the money is not recovered, leaving the victim taking a substantial financial loss. The stolen money many times ends up in overseas accounts or crypto currency and is difficult or impossible to trace.”
Police are advising residents to look for any differences in the email address compared to the legitimate sender’s address. If in doubt, speak to a contact directly either in person or voice communication.
