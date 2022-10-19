North Middleton police to monitor driver violations near school buses

North Middleton Township Police on Tuesday reported that it will participate in Operation Safe Stop in order to monitor the actions of drivers near school buses.

Police said officers will follow school buses on their route in order to observe drivers for violations.

Drivers are expected to stop when a school bus activates its red lights when children are boarding or exiting the bus, though drivers in opposing traffic may proceed if there is a median barrier made up of grass, guide rails or concrete.

Police said those caught for violating this rule could face such penalties as a $250 fine, a 60-day driver's license suspension and five points on a driving record.