North Middleton police search for suspect in theft from laundromat
North Middleton police search for suspect in theft from laundromat

Laundromat theft

North Middleton Township Police are looking for this woman in connection with a theft from Dolly's Wash House on Monday.

 provided by North Middleton Township Police

North Middleton Township Police are looking to identify a woman in a theft from a laundromat Monday morning.

Police said a white woman entered Dolly's Wash House at 725 N. Hanover St., between 8 and 8:10 a.m. Monday and walked out of the laundromat with a red "Husky" canvas bag with the initials "JPK III," which did not belong to her.

Police said the woman was wearing a teal sweatshirt and dark leggings.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-7910.

