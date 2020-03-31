North Middleton police search for suspect in theft from laundromat

North Middleton Township Police are looking to identify a woman in a theft from a laundromat Monday morning.
You have free articles remaining.
Police said a white woman entered Dolly's Wash House at 725 N. Hanover St., between 8 and 8:10 a.m. Monday and walked out of the laundromat with a red "Husky" canvas bag with the initials "JPK III," which did not belong to her.
Police said the woman was wearing a teal sweatshirt and dark leggings.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-7910.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.