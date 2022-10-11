 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Middleton police say Monday's shelter-in-place order was due to welfare check

North Middleton Township Police said a shelter-in-place order they issued Monday afternoon was due to concerns about a welfare check/incident they were being dispatched to in the Regal View area.

Police said they were dispatched to Regal View at about 1 p.m. Monday and "due to the nature of the call, to ensure the safety to residents in the area, residents were asked to say inside and avoid the area until the incident was resolved."

Police did not give any further details about the incident, but noted that it was resolved "after a period of time with no injuries."

During their time on the scene, fire police closed several roads, and police were aided by Carlisle Police and the Cumberland County Special Emergency Response Team.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

