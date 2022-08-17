 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Middleton police report rise in online and phone scams

  • 0
North Middleton Township Police logo

North Middleton Township Police on Tuesday reported that it is seeing a "significant increase" of online and phone scams affecting township residents.

Police said a common feature in these scams is the request for gift cards or cash as payment. Police ask residents to be vigilant and not to send or purchase gift cards as payment no matter how legitimate a caller may sound. Police also recommend residents not send anyone cash that will be picked up by a courier to an address they don't know.

Police ask anyone who believe they have been scammed to contact them at 717-243-7910.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Aug. 11

Sentinel police log for Aug. 11

Today's Sentinel police log includes crash reports out of Cumberland and Perry counties, and a theft of catalytic converters in Perry County.

Sentinel police log for Aug. 12

Sentinel police log for Aug. 12

Today's police log includes a theft from a Silver Spring Township home, the theft of a catalytic converter and three vandalism incidents in Shippensburg.

Sentinel police log for Aug. 10

Sentinel police log for Aug. 10

Today's Sentinel police log includes an investigation into a second vehicle stolen during the early morning hours of Aug. 4 in Upper Allen Township.

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought conditions are leading to earlier, more dull fall colors, says researchers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News