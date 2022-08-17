North Middleton police report rise in online and phone scams

North Middleton Township Police on Tuesday reported that it is seeing a "significant increase" of online and phone scams affecting township residents.
Police said a common feature in these scams is the request for gift cards or cash as payment. Police ask residents to be vigilant and not to send or purchase gift cards as payment no matter how legitimate a caller may sound. Police also recommend residents not send anyone cash that will be picked up by a courier to an address they don't know.
Police ask anyone who believe they have been scammed to contact them at 717-243-7910.