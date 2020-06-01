You are the owner of this article.
North Middleton police officers save choking victim

Two North Middleton Township police officers helped a male who was choking Sunday afternoon at an address in the first block of Ridge Avenue.

Local police, fire and EMS were dispatched to the scene around 4:48 p.m., police say. While in route, the officers were advised the patient was unconscious and not breathing.

The officer to arrive on the scene lifted the patient from the ground and was performing the Heimlich maneuver while the second officer was able to give back blows, police say. Working together, the two officers were able to dislodge the food causing the blockage.

The male patient began to breathe on his own and regained consciousness a short time later, police say. The person was transported by ambulance to UPMC Carlisle where he was discharged after being evaluated.

