North Middleton police investigate attempted break-in at two residences

North Middleton Township Police said they are investigating an incident in which a group of two to three people attempted to break into two residences along Meade Drive early Wednesday morning.
Police said there were attempts to either damage or break in to two residences between 1:30 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.
At 4:40 a.m., the group was able to kick in the front door of a residence, but the resident was getting ready for work and gave chase, according to police.
Police said two or three people ran from the resident and entered a vehicle described as a black coupe with a white front license plate.
Police ask anyone with information or surveillance from Meade Drive to contact them at 717-243-7910.
