North Hanover Street at Penn Street closed/narrowed after pedestrian crash in Carlisle

Carlisle Police said at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday that they are closing or narrowing the intersection of North Hanover Street at Penn Street for a few hours after a pedestrian crash.

Police said a pedestrian was seriously injured after the incident involving a commercial vehicle. That person was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police did not release any further details about the crash, saying they are still conducting accident reconstruction.

Police did note that the area is expected to be closed or narrowed for a few hours for accident reconstruction. Police ask residents to use alternate routes through the area as much as possible Wednesday morning.