No warnings or violations issued in Harrisburg region during liquor control enforcement for COVID-19 mitigation

Pennsylvania State Police liquor control enforcement officers issued one notice of violation and 16 warnings to liquor establishments in the state Monday and Tuesday.

None of the warnings or notices were issued in the Harrisburg region where officers visited 35 businesses, according to a news release from the State Police.

Officers visited 1,031 establishments Monday and Tuesday to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.

A notice of violation precedes the issuance of an administrative citation, which is civil in nature, and is intended to provide licensed liquor establishments notification of the nature of any violations discovered, the news release reads. The investigation remains open during this period, pending review by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

Because the investigation is ongoing, names of establishments issued a notice of violation were not released, the bureau said. Each bureau district office posts a monthly public information release that includes details on citations issued by that office.

Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the state, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates.

