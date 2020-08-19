No COVID-19 violations or warnings issued in the Harrisburg region by State Police Liquor Control Enforcementon early-week compliance checks

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers issued no notices of violations for businesses not abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements in the Harrisburg region Monday and Tuesday.
Police also did not issue any warnings, according to a news release from the agency.
The bureau said it visited 1,625 licensed liquor establishments statewide on Monday and Tuesday and issued three notices of violation and 20 warnings for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements
A notice of violation precedes the issuance of an administrative citation, which is civil in nature, and is intended to provide licensed liquor establishments notification of the nature of any violations discovered, the news release reads. The investigation remains open during this period, pending review by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issues 1 notice of violation for COVID-19 mitigation requirements in region
Because the investigation is ongoing, names of establishments issued a notice of violation were not released, the bureau said. Each bureau district office posts a monthly public information release that includes details on citations issued by that office.
Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the state, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates the bureau said.
Among other requirements, all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to:
- Require all customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business (face masks may be removed while seated). Employees are required to wear masks at all times.
- Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.
- Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.
