No COVID-19 violations or warnings issued in the Harrisburg region by State Police Liquor Control Enforcementon early-week compliance checks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers issued no notices of violations for businesses not abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements in the Harrisburg region Monday and Tuesday.

Police also did not issue any warnings, according to a news release from the agency.

The bureau said it visited 1,625 licensed liquor establishments statewide on Monday and Tuesday and issued three notices of violation and 20 warnings for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements

A notice of violation precedes the issuance of an administrative citation, which is civil in nature, and is intended to provide licensed liquor establishments notification of the nature of any violations discovered, the news release reads. The investigation remains open during this period, pending review by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

Because the investigation is ongoing, names of establishments issued a notice of violation were not released, the bureau said. Each bureau district office posts a monthly public information release that includes details on citations issued by that office.

Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the state, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates the bureau said.