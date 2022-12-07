 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No charges filed in Walnut Bottom Diner crash in November

An SUV hopped the curb and crashed into the Walnut Bottom Diner on Nov. 8. Pennsylvania State Police and local fire crews from Carlisle were on the scene.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

State Police on Wednesday confirmed that no charges have been filed in the Nov. 8 crash in which a vehicle struck the Walnut Bottom Diner in South Middleton Township.

Police in mid-November reported that the crash occurred at 1:26 p.m. Nov. 8 when Patricia Shatley, 78, of Dillsburg, in a 2003 Chevrolet Trail Blazer, traveled toward the left side of the business and over a curb before striking and traveling through the exterior wall of the diner.

Police did not release details on how the crash happened, but State Police public information officer Megan Frazer on Wednesday said charges would have been filed if the crash was on purpose.

The crash did injure two diners at the business, with one Carlisle woman being transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and another Carlisle woman transported to UPMC Carlisle.

Other injuries were treated at the scene by Cumberland Goodwill EMS. Shatley's vehicle was towed from the scene.

