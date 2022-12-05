Newville woman seriously injured after horse-and-buggy crash in West Pennsboro Sunday

A Newville woman was seriously injured and a horse was euthanized after a horse-and-buggy crash in West Pennsboro Township Sunday morning.

State Police at Carlisle said Stephanie Horne, 31, of Newville, was driving a 2002 Honda Civic south on Centerville Road at 8:13 a.m. approaching the intersection of Greenspring Road in West Pennsboro Township when she crested a hill and struck a horse and buggy that was also traveling south on Centerville Road.

Police said the buggy was propelled into the grassy field on the right side of the road, where it was completely collapsed when police arrived with all three occupants suspected of being ejected from the buggy.

One of the passengers, Emma Martin, 65, suffered suspected serious head injuries and was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. A 9-year-old girl suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

The driver of the buggy, Adam Martin, 65, of Newville, suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Hershey.

Police said the horse pulling the buggy was later euthanized due to critical injuries.

Horne was not injured, but police said they are investigating whether she was speeding. Her vehicle was towed from the scene.