 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
West Pennsboro Township

Newville woman seriously injured after horse-and-buggy crash in West Pennsboro Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Pennsylvania State Police logo

A Newville woman was seriously injured and a horse was euthanized after a horse-and-buggy crash in West Pennsboro Township Sunday morning.

State Police at Carlisle said Stephanie Horne, 31, of Newville, was driving a 2002 Honda Civic south on Centerville Road at 8:13 a.m. approaching the intersection of Greenspring Road in West Pennsboro Township when she crested a hill and struck a horse and buggy that was also traveling south on Centerville Road.

Police said the buggy was propelled into the grassy field on the right side of the road, where it was completely collapsed when police arrived with all three occupants suspected of being ejected from the buggy.

One of the passengers, Emma Martin, 65, suffered suspected serious head injuries and was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. A 9-year-old girl suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

People are also reading…

The driver of the buggy, Adam Martin, 65, of Newville, suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Hershey.

Police said the horse pulling the buggy was later euthanized due to critical injuries.

Horne was not injured, but police said they are investigating whether she was speeding. Her vehicle was towed from the scene.

CoPilot analyzed preliminary data from the National Safety Council, released on March 2, 2022, to determine the 10 states with the fewest motor vehicle deaths in 2021.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Nov. 30

Sentinel police log for Nov. 30

Today's Sentinel police log includes an assault arrest in Middlesex, burglary arrest in Lemoyne and criminal mischief in Dickinson Township.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

DHS warns of extremist attacks against Jewish, LGBTQ, and migrant communities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News