Newville teen faces 36 charges, including third-degree murder, in February fatal crash on Walnut Bottom Road

A Newville teen faces 36 total charges, including murder in the third degree, in relation to a Feb. 21 crash that killed a Newville woman.

Jacob Mowery, 17, was charged with one count of murder in the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault with extreme indifference, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, homicide by vehicle while under the influence, two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle by DUI, two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, one count of homicide by vehicle, four counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter, four counts of simple assault and eight counts of recklessly endangering another person.

He was also charged with eight summary traffic offenses.

Mowery is being held in Cumberland County Prison without bail due to the nature of the offenses. He has been charged as an adult.

In a news release issued Monday, State Police at Carlisle said toxicology reports showed that Mowery had THC and fentanyl in his blood at the time of the crash.

Police said Mowery was driving a 2010 Mercedes-Benz ML350 north on Walnut Bottom Road in Dickinson Township when he crossed over the double-yellow line in the 2000 block and hit a 2009 Volvo V50 head-on.

The driver of the Volvo, Monica Soccio, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old passenger in Mowery's car suffered a broken leg, lacerations and a concussion.

Police said multiple witnesses estimated Mowery to be driving between 90 and 100 mph prior to the crash. The witnesses also said he was traveling at such a high rate of speed that the rear tires of the car left the road when he crested hills.

Physical evidence at the scene also indicates a speed of more than 90 mph, according to police.

A warrant was issued for Mowery's arrest Monday and he was taken into custody without incident.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. May 20 in front of Magisterial District Judge Susan Day.

