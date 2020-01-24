Newville, state police warn of 'distraction burglaries'

Newville Police and State Police are warning about "distraction burglaries," an organized ruse in which one person occupies the homeowner while other people steal valuables.

There have been "multiple" distraction burglaries in the Newville area recently, according to Newville Police.

Typically, the first person will knock on a homeowners door and pose as a utility company employee, land surveyor or other job to gain the trust of and distract the homeowner, state police said.

"Please be vigilant and do not let anyone into your home or unlock your door to anyone that raises suspicions. If they identify themselves as utility workers, don't be afraid to ask them to show identification and ask them to stay outside until you call the utility company to verify them," Newville Police said. "Look out a window or peep hole to verify a utility vehicle. Don't be afraid to be rude in the process of making them wait until you verify."

The department also warned residents to be careful if the person asks for a glass of water, assistance for a broken down vehicle, a need to use the restroom, or assistance with a lost pet.

In general, never let a person that you don't know or trust enter your home, state police said.