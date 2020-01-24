You are the owner of this article.
Newville, state police warn of 'distraction burglaries'
Newville, state police warn of 'distraction burglaries'

Newville Police and State Police are warning about "distraction burglaries," an organized ruse in which one person occupies the homeowner while other people steal valuables. 

There have been "multiple" distraction burglaries in the Newville area recently, according to Newville Police. 

Typically, the first person will knock on a homeowners door and pose as a utility company employee, land surveyor or other job to gain the trust of and distract the homeowner, state police said. 

"Please be vigilant and do not let anyone into your home or unlock your door to anyone that raises suspicions. If they identify themselves as utility workers, don't be afraid to ask them to show identification and ask them to stay outside until you call the utility company to verify them," Newville Police said. "Look out a window or peep hole to verify a utility vehicle. Don't be afraid to be rude in the process of making them wait until you verify."

The department also warned residents to be careful if the person asks for a glass of water, assistance for a broken down vehicle, a need to use the restroom, or assistance with a lost pet.

In general, never let a person that you don't know or trust enter your home, state police said.

Anyone who becomes aware of suspicious activity is encouraged to contact police. 

North Middleton Township Police also recently posted a reminder that a permit is required for door-to-door soliciting in the township, except for school children and non-profit groups. Residents are encouraged to contact police if a person soliciting cannot show a permit. 

Daniel Walmer covers public safety for The Sentinel. You can reach him by email at dwalmer@cumberlink.com or by phone at 717-218-0021.

