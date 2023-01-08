Newville Police warn residents of loose dogs after they attacked people two days in a row

Newville Police are asking residents to keep an eye out for two loose dogs after they attacked four people over two days.

Police said that the owners are being charged and are ordered to keep their dogs in quarantine, only allowing them outside if they are on a leash in the hands of the owners. However, they still ask borough residents to take caution and call police should they see them loose again.

Police said the charges come after two days of incidents involving the two dogs, and after two weeks of complaints regarding them running at large in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street.

Police said one dog is a cream-colored pitbull and the other is a chocolate labrador. Police believe the two dogs attacked a man and woman on Friday, and then attacked another man and his wife on Saturday, with the pitbull nipping the man's foot.

Police ask anyone who sees the two running at large again to contact them at 717-776-5513.