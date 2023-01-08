 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Newville Police warn residents of loose dogs after they attacked people two days in a row

  • 0
Newville Police logo

Newville Police are asking residents to keep an eye out for two loose dogs after they attacked four people over two days.

Police said that the owners are being charged and are ordered to keep their dogs in quarantine, only allowing them outside if they are on a leash in the hands of the owners. However, they still ask borough residents to take caution and call police should they see them loose again.

Police said the charges come after two days of incidents involving the two dogs, and after two weeks of complaints regarding them running at large in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street.

Police said one dog is a cream-colored pitbull and the other is a chocolate labrador. Police believe the two dogs attacked a man and woman on Friday, and then attacked another man and his wife on Saturday, with the pitbull nipping the man's foot.

People are also reading…

Police ask anyone who sees the two running at large again to contact them at 717-776-5513.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Jan. 5

Sentinel police log for Jan. 5

Today's Sentinel police log includes a theft from Sears at Capital City Mall and a criminal mischief incident on New Year's Eve in Perry County.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 3

Sentinel police log for Jan. 3

Today's Sentinel police log includes an unlawful restraint arrest in Shippensburg and charges filed in a police pursuit in Lower Allen.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

6-Year-Old Boy In Custody After Shooting Virginia School Teacher

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News