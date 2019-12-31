Newville Police are looking for two men they say are connected to an arson Monday.
Police did not release details about the arson but said it happened about 7:20 p.m. Monday on East Main Street in Newville.
Police said they are looking for two men who were caught on surveillance whom they believe are connected to the arson. The men appear to be in their late teens or early 20s.
One man was wearing brown cargo shorts, a black hoodie and sneakers. The other was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, construction boots and has longer blond hair that's combed to the right, according to police.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-776-5513.