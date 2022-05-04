Newville man pleads guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

A Newville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felony charges, including one for assaulting law enforcement officers, stemming from the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced.

Marshall Neefe, 25, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, U.S. attorneys said in a news release.

Neefe's actions, along with those of others, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, convened to count and certify the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election, where Joseph Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump for the presidency.

According to court documents, Neefe carried a wooden club and participated in hoisting and pushing a large metal Donald Trump sign frame — at least eight feet tall and 10 feet wide — into a line of officers attempting to hold back the crowd from further advancing on the west front plaza of the Capitol.

Neefe later entered the Capitol building, including the Rotunda, disregarding commands to leave, U.S. attorneys said in the news release.

U.S. Attorney’s Office officials said Neefe was arrested on Sept. 13, 2021. He is to be sentenced Aug. 17 and faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison on the conspiracy charge and an additional eight years in prison on the assault charge. Both charges also carry potential financial penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

According to court documents, Neefe and a co-defendant, Charles Bradford Smith of Shippensburg, communicated with each other and others on Facebook in the weeks preceding Jan. 6. For example, on Nov. 4, 2020, a day after Election Day, Neefe admitted he wrote to Smith, “Im getting ready to storm D.C.”

Smith and Neefe were the subject of a joint grand jury indictment that was issued in September, resulting in numerous charges related to civil disorder, weapons possession, and violence on the Capitol grounds.

The two subsequently shared their intentions and plans to travel to Washington on Jan. 6. In one such communication, Neefe wrote, “We goin? ...Cause hot damn son I really wanna crack some commie skulls.” The two discussed bringing “batons” with them, and Neefe sent a photograph of a wooden club he had made to Smith and others, with a caption that called it “The Commie Knocker.”

Neefe and Smith traveled to Washington, D.C. together. On Jan. 6, both illegally entered the Capitol grounds.

Smith, 25, has pleaded not guilty to charges.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office and its Harrisburg Resident Agency. Assistance was provided by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the U.S. Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police Department, and the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Police Department.

In the 15 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

