A Newville man was killed after a crash Saturday evening in Middlesex Township, the Cumberland County Coroner reported.

Coroner Charley Hall reported that Kody Tidd, 28, was killed after a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 944 and Deer Lane at about 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

Hall said Tidd was driving a vehicle west on Route 944 when he crested the hill at the intersection at an apparent high rate of speed. He lost control of the vehicle and struck three other vehicles, according to Hall.

Tidd was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupants of the other vehicles were not injures, Hall said.

The crash remains under investigation in Middlesex Township.