Newville man charged with statutory sexual assault

A Newville man faces statutory sexual assault charges after State Police at Carlisle said he assaulted a teen nearly on a daily basis in 2015.

William Bradford Ross, 38, was charged last week with 22 counts each of felony statutory sexual assault, felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, felony corruption of minors, misdemeanor indecent assault and misdemeanor indecent exposure connected to incidents in 2015.

Police said Ross sexually assaulted a then 15-year-old girl when he was 30 in the vicinity of his residence as well as other locations throughout Cumberland County. The victim reported during the police investigation that Ross would take videos and pictures of her during the encounters and that he would engage in sexual acts on a nearly daily basis during the summer and fall of 2015.

Police said Ross at one point also wanted the girl to sign a document he prepared where she would dispel rumors in the community of his actions.

Ross was taken into custody on Feb. 2 after police obtained an arrest warrant. Police said Ross had been waiting for the girl to meet him at a predetermined location for her to sign the document.

Ross was arraigned on the charges, and bail was set at $50,000 cash, which he posted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident or of similar incidents to contact Trooper Fackler at 717-249-2121.