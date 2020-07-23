Newville man charged with drug delivery resulting in death in Upper Allen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Newville man faces charges in connection with a drug overdose in Upper Allen Township in March.

Upper Allen Township Police said William Henry Burdick, 59, was charged Monday with felony drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility in relation to a March 22 overdose.

Police in March responded to a residence for a medical emergency where a person died from a possible drug overdose. The Cumberland County Coroner's Office later confirmed the death as an overdose.

Police first identified that Clayton Carroll and Andrei Burkett were responsible for delivering the drugs to the victim, and Carroll was arrested on April 30 and Burkett on May 20.

Police said the investigation continued and they identified Burdick as also being responsible for delivering the drugs.

Burdick was arraigned Thursday and released on $250,000 unsecured bail. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and he is scheduled for a formal arraignment in September.