Newville man charged with aggravated assault

A Newville man faces aggravated assault charges after an incident earlier this month.

Newville Borough Police reported Saturday that they received an assault report on Jan. 7 in relation to a Jan. 3 incident.

A woman reported that between the hours of 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. that day, she was awoken by Kevin J. Byler, 42, who screamed shook her. She said he later grabbed butcher knives from the kitchen and threw knives at her, according to police.

Police conducted several interviews and took Byler into custody on Jan. 15. He was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment. Bail was set at $25,000 cash, which he was unable to post. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30.