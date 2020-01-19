Newville man charged with aggravated assault

Newville man charged with aggravated assault

A Newville man faces aggravated assault charges after an incident earlier this month.

Newville Borough Police reported Saturday that they received an assault report on Jan. 7 in relation to a Jan. 3 incident.

A woman reported that between the hours of 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. that day, she was awoken by Kevin J. Byler, 42, who screamed shook her. She said he later grabbed butcher knives from the kitchen and threw knives at her, according to police.

Police conducted several interviews and took Byler into custody on Jan. 15. He was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment. Bail was set at $25,000 cash, which he was unable to post. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30.

Kevin Byler

Byler

 provided by Newville Borough Police

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Jan. 13
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Jan. 13

Today's blotter includes a South Middleton Township man who allegedly choked his neighbor during an argument after hitting the neighbor's mailbox with his car. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News