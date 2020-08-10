Newville man awaiting trial on drug delivery resulting in death faces new charges on weekend burglary

A Newville man awaiting arraignment on charges of drug delivery resulting in death is now facing multiple new charges following a weekend incident in which police said he tried to steal a truck.
William H. Burdick, 59, was charged with felony burglary, criminal trespass and attempted theft by unlawful taking after State Police at Carlisle said he broke into a secured garage at Humble Motorsports Auto Repair Shop in West Pennsboro Township at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Police said Burdick loaded a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado onto his utility trailer in an attempt to take it from the property, but he was stopped by the property's landlord.
The latest charges come as Burdick awaited formal arraignment on charges related to the March 22 overdose death of an Upper Allen Township resident.
Burdick waived charges of felony drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility on July 23.
According to court documents, he posted $250,000 unsecured bail.
Burdick is also awaiting a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia charges. In that case, Newville Police found methamphetamine in Burdick's pocket on July 23 when they searched him while assisting Upper Allen Police in serving a felony arrest warrant.
Burdick is now in Cumberland County Prison, unable to post $150,000 bail.
Tammie Gitt
