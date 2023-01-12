Newville couple charged with endangering children after investigation into loose dogs

On the heels of a public warning to residents regarding two loose dogs, Newville Police have officially charged a Newville couple with five counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Travis Laughner, 32, and Taryn Laughner, 29, were each charged Tuesday after an investigation over loose dogs and harboring dangerous dogs over the last few weeks, Newville Police announced Wednesday.

The Laughners will also face several summary offenses involving the two dogs.

Newville Police said they have taken the dogs to a shelter where they can be rehomed after finishing their quarantine.

Police thanked borough residents who called in tips as they investigated the loose dogs. Police had previously announced that they were looking into the dogs and asked residents to be wary after two days of attacks, even though the Laughners at that point were told to keep their dogs leashed or indoors.