Newport man charged in murder of 3-month-old daughter

A Newport man faces murder and assault charges after police say he suffocated his 3-month-old daughter.
State Police at Newport reported Saturday that Bronson David Miller, 23, was charged with criminal homicide, murder in the first degree, aggravated assault, aggravated assault of victim younger than 13, aggravated assault of victim younger than 6, strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, aggravated indecent assault, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
The charges come after a child was brought to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital by her parents at 8:57 p.m. Friday. Police were notified that the infant had died, and an investigation determined there were "clear signs of trauma" indicating the child was physically assaulted before her death.
