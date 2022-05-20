Newly unsealed documents reveal details about February double homicide investigation in Southampton Township

"Somebody ain't gonna survive this."

These words, spoken by Larry "Koo Koo Bird" Burns, 59, of Chambersburg, were found in a voicemail message recorded at 7:19 p.m., Feb. 22, hours before he and one other man are accused of shooting two victims at a residence in Southampton Township before setting it on fire, according to court documents.

Burns appeared in Cumberland County court May 12 for a preliminary hearing on charges of criminal homicide, arson, conspiracy and related offenses in connection with the Feb. 23 shooting deaths of Eddie Shaw and Frankie Thomas in the 100 block of Neil Road in Southampton Township. Those charges were held for court.

Court documents, sealed by the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office until this week, outlined evidence connecting Larry Burns and co-defendant Cordaryl Burns, whom police believe are related, at the home on that date.

U.S. Marshals arrested Larry Burns March 22 in Lumberton, North Carolina. Cordaryl Burns was taken into custody around the same time in Detroit, Michigan, where he lived, according to court documents. Cordaryl Burns has not been charged yet and remains in custody at a Detroit prison and has an extradition hearing scheduled for June 14.

"(Court documents) were sealed for investigative purposes," Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack said. "We didn’t want to tip off the people we were investigating to let them know how much we knew.”

Around 6 a.m. Feb. 23, fire crews responded to a residential fire in the 100 block of Neil Road where they discovered the two dead men.

Police discovered Shaw's body in the house with what police referred to as "significant burns over the entirety of his body" as well as a gunshot wound to the head. They found Thomas's body slumped over the wheel of a silver Lincoln Zephyr sedan in the driveway with gunshot wounds to the head and neck, court documents said.

Autopsy reports showed that gunshot wounds killed both men and the manner of death for both was determined to be homicide.

The owner of the residence, Immanual Kharigub, told police he had recently allowed Thomas and two women to move in with him because they were homeless.

Court documents revealed that Larry Burns was "obsessed" with one of these women, Jasmine Forbes, 31. Forbes was in a relationship with Kharigub and police said a witness told them Forbes didn't want to return to Burns. The documents also said Forbes was sexually involved with Thomas, sometimes in exchange for narcotics. Police said Thomas use to date Forbes's mother and was protective of her.

According to court documents, Larry Burns told a witness he was looking for Kharigub, Thomas and Shaw, who was Thomas's uncle and had formerly sold narcotics for Larry Burns. He specifically told the witness not to let any of the three men know he was trying to locate them.

Court documents also revealed that police located a loaded black .45ACP Gloc 21 semi-automatic pistol in a field across the street from the home. Police found two spent shell casings from the same type of firearm in the driveway, and forensic processing found blood on the pistol. Forensic testing matched the blood to Shaw, and lab reports revealed that the shell casings found at the scene were discharged from the same firearm, court documents said.

In a search of Larry Burns's vehicle, police discovered blood stains in several locations as well as a red plastic gas can. A lab report for items seized by the Fire Marshal Unit during the search of the home determined that these items contained gasoline.

The documents revealed additional surveillance evidence, digital evidence and witness statements that connect Larry and Cordaryl Burns to the incident.

With his preliminary hearing complete, Larry Burns's formal arraignment has been scheduled for 9 a.m. July 11, during which McCormack said his first court date will be set.

McCormack said his office has to go through an extradition hearing in Detroit with Cordaryl Burns and that his preliminary hearing will take place after that, followed by his formal arraignment.

"Our intention is to join the cases together, that is try the two of them together," he said. "That means we’ll just have one trial for both defendants instead of having two separate trials."

He said that considering both men have been arrested, and Larry Burns's preliminary hearing has already been held, there was no longer a reason for the documents connected to the investigation to remain sealed.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

