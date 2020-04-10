New Jersey man charged in hit-and-run crash on I-81 in Middlesex Township

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A New Jersey man faces charges after he fled the scene of a crash on Interstate 81 Tuesday.

State Police at Carlisle said Joseph A. Ipekci, 30, of Somerset, New Jersey, was weaving around traffic at an excessive rate of speed as he drove a 2004 Nissan 350Z south on Interstate 81 Tuesday around 12:06 p.m.

Ipekci tried to use the shoulder of the road to pass a Honda Pilot driven by Heather N. Miller, 37, of Mechanicsburg, as she was merging into the off ramp at exit 49. Ipekci crashed into Miller, crossed over the exit ramp and returned to the highway.

Assisting troopers stopped Ipekci 12 miles south of the scene.

Miller's car spun and went into the grass where it turned on its side. Police said Miller has suspected minor injuries.

Ipekci was charged with accidents involving death or personal injury and accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle or property.

Ipekci remains in Cumberland County Prison on $100,000 bail.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

