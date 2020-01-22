New employee swindled by fake boss, Lower Allen police say

Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a man they say pretended to be a township resident's boss in order to obtain Target gift cards from her.

The woman started a new job on Dec. 9, police said Tuesday. On Dec. 13, she received an email that she thought was from her boss asking her to purchase three $300 Target gift cards and send him pictures of the gift cards so he could have the numbers associated with them.

She later spoke with her boss in person and learned the email was not from him, police said.

A man wearing a black winter coat, jeans, and a black baseball cap used the codes from the gift cards to purchase an iPad at approximately 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13 from a Target store in Philadelphia, police said. He was captured on surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police, which can be reached at 717-975-7575.

Daniel Walmer covers public safety for The Sentinel. You can reach him by email at dwalmer@cumberlink.com or by phone at 717-218-0021.

