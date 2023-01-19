 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Cumberland woman sentenced to 6 months in prison for cyberstalking

A New Cumberland woman was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment for cyberstalking, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

District Court Judge Jennifer Wilson sentenced Amy Kruleski, 40, on Wednesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam, Kruleski admitted to harassing and intimidating two people in May 2018 through electronic communication.

Karam said that over three days, she made numerous phone calls to the two people, pretending to be a family member and claiming to have been kidnapped. During the phone calls, Kruleski claimed she had been drugged, beaten and sexually assaulted.

Law enforcement was able to confirm relatively quickly that the person Kruleski was pretending to be was not kidnapped and was actually safe, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

