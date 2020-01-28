New Cumberland woman one of 45 charged with welfare fraud

The Office of State Inspector General in December filed welfare fraud charges against 45 people, including a New Cumberland woman.

Shelby Kamarer, 67, was charged with felony fraudulently obtaining food stamp assistance and felony and misdemeanor receiving prohibited acts-false statement in relation to $18,499.67 in Medical Assistance fraud and $4,428 in SNAP fraud, according to the inspector general.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kamarer was the only Cumberland County resident among those who received felony charges in December, though the inspector general did announce charges against other Midstate residents, including two in York County and one in Lancaster County.

In convicted, the maximum penalty they face is seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine, plus a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits programs they allegedly defrauded, in the case of SNAP, cash assistance or subsidized day care fraud.

The inspector general said, overall, the restitution owed the Commonwealth from all of the cases totals $240,125.40.

“Ensuring the integrity of public assistance programs is crucial in our service to the citizens of Pennsylvania,” Acting State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller said in a news release. “We hold accountable those who willfully defraud these programs while safeguarding assistance for those who are in need."