Murder charges held to higher court in arson, homicide case in Southampton Township

Murder and arson charges against one of two men accused in a double homicide in the Shippensburg area were held to higher court Friday after a preliminary hearing that lasted more than three hours, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office reported.

Cordaryl Burns, 32, of Detroit, was charged in March with murder in the first degree, criminal homicide, arson, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, possession of a weapon, flight to avoid apprehension, criminal mischief and prohibited possession of a firearm, stemming from the Feb. 23 murders of Eddie Shaw and Frankie Thomas in the 100 block of Neil Road in Southampton Township.

Police said Burns, along with Larry Burns, shot the two victims and set the house on fire.

Court documents indicated that Larry Burns was "obsessed" with a woman staying in the home, and she was reported missing after the night of the homicide. State Police at Carlisle reported earlier this month that remains found in Florida in June were determined to belong to the woman, Jasmine Forbes. Law enforcement officials have not released information on who may be responsible for her murder or when she was likely to have been killed.

The two men had been on the run for about a month before they were caught by U.S. Marshals, Larry Burns in North Carolina and Cordaryl Burns in Detroit.

Charges against Larry Burns have already proceeded through magisterial district court, and he is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in October.

After the hearing on Friday, Cordaryl Burns is now scheduled for formal arraignment in October.

The District Attorney's Office in July noted that it will be seeking the death penalty in the case.