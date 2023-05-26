Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

All charges against a Mount Holly Springs man in the death of his 13-month-old son were held to the Court of Common Pleas after a preliminary hearing Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Vivian Cohick, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Timothy Sampson, 25, was charged with first degree murder, third degree murder and felony endangering the welfare of children after an incident that took place overnight between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 on the 100 block of Big Spring Terrace in West Pennsboro Township.

Testimonies from several Pennsylvania State Police troopers and forensic pathology expert Wayne Ross during the hearing showed the victim suffered from asphyxia at the Sampson's hands, according to the DA's office.

Upon conducting an autopsy, Ross opined the cause of the 13-month-old's death was asphyxia due to multiple traumatic injuries caused by compressive loading and the manner of the victim's death is homicide.

He testified that the compressive loading injuries require "substantial force" and death caused by this is an "intentional act that takes several minutes," the DA's office said.

PSP Trooper Kaleb Reitz filed the charges while Troopers Shawn Barry and Jacob Brown-Shields assisted.

The case is being prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Courtney Hair LaRue.