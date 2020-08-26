Murder charges against Davone Anderson in deaths of two Carlisle women held for court

All charges against Davone Anderson were held for Cumberland County Court following a preliminary hearing in front of District Magistrate Jonathan Birbeck Wednesday morning.
A formal arraignment in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas has been scheduled for Oct. 15.
Anderson, 25, of Carlisle, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree murder of an unborn child, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of persons not to possess firearms and one count of theft by receiving stolen property in the July deaths of Sydney Parmelee, 23, and Kaylee Lyons, 23, who was also six months pregnant.
