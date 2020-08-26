 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murder charges against Davone Anderson in deaths of two Carlisle women held for court
breaking top story

Murder charges against Davone Anderson in deaths of two Carlisle women held for court

{{featured_button_text}}
Davone Unique Anderson

Davone Unique Anderson

All charges against Davone Anderson were held for Cumberland County Court following a preliminary hearing in front of District Magistrate Jonathan Birbeck Wednesday morning.

A formal arraignment in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas has been scheduled for Oct. 15.

Anderson, 25, of Carlisle, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree murder of an unborn child, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of persons not to possess firearms and one count of theft by receiving stolen property in the July deaths of Sydney Parmelee, 23, and Kaylee Lyons, 23, who was also six months pregnant.

Check back to Cumberlink for more details.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Aug. 20
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Aug. 20

Today's Sentinel police log includes a firearms arrest in South Middleton and an arrest over 80 pounds of marijuana found during a traffic stop on Interstate 81.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Carlisle Police announce arrest of Davon Anderson In double murder case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News