Murder charge against Upper Allen woman proceeds to county court

Murder charge against Upper Allen woman proceeds to county court

Charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment against an Upper Allen Township woman were held to county court after a preliminary hearing Dec. 4.

Alison Morris, 24, was charged in connection with a stabbing death in October. Police said Morris stabbed a person during a dispute, and that person later died at Holy Spirit Medical Center.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 25.

Morris is being held without bail in Cumberland County Prison.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

