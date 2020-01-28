You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mount Holly Springs police seek three in home invasion robbery and stabbing
breaking top story
Mount Holly Springs

Mount Holly Springs police seek three in home invasion robbery and stabbing

{{featured_button_text}}
Mount Holly Springs logo

Mount Holly Springs Police are looking for three suspects in a Jan. 3 armed robbery and stabbing, the police department announced in a news release Tuesday.

The men had broken into a home on South Baltimore Avenue in the borough looking for a marijuana dealer, detective Andrew Wolfe told abc27.

“They knocked on the door, so (the victims) looked out the door. They couldn’t see anybody, and the Hispanic males rushed their way into the house with weapons,” Wolfe told abc27.

One of the men, Jonathan Colon, has been arrested and confined to Cumberland County Prison, with bail set at $49,000, police said in the news release. 

Officers are still looking for Javier Santos of Silver Spring Township and Eduardo Garcia of Carlisle. The fourth suspect, also believed to be from Carlisle, has a possible first name of Nato and goes by the street name "Chaos."

Santos stabbed the alleged victim, Wolfe told abc27. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-486-7615.  

+3 
Jonathan Colon

Jonathan Colon
+3 
Javier Santos

Javier Santos
+3 
Eduardo Garcia

Eduardo Garcia

Daniel Walmer covers public safety for The Sentinel. You can reach him by email at dwalmer@cumberlink.com or by phone at 717-218-0021.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News