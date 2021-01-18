Mount Holly man faces charges after standoff Sunday

A Mount Holly Springs man was arrested on aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges after a 4 1/2-hour standoff Sunday.

State Police at Carlisle said Riley Taylor Bowers, 29, was charged with felony aggravated assault and terroristic threats after an incident that started with a disturbance at 3:08 a.m. Sunday in the first block of South Baltimore Avenue in Mount Holly Springs.

Police said Bowers was intentionally damaging property at the location, and when they arrived, he became agitated and began making threats to harm the troopers.

While speaking with Bowers, troopers reported hearing him racking a round in a firearm, and Bowers began to barricade himself inside his residence.

Police set up a perimeter and evacuated nearby apartments, and Bowers refused to come out as additional troopers were called to the scene.

After about 4 1/2 hours, Bowers came out of the residence peacefully, according to police.