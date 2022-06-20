 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist killed in Sunday evening crash in Silver Spring Township

Silver Spring Township police logo

A motorcyclist was killed after a two-vehicle crash on Hogestown Road in Silver Spring Township Sunday evening.

Silver Spring Township Police reported that they were called to the scene of the crash in the 700 block of Hogestown Road at 7:20 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they said good Samaritans were performing CPR on the 48-year-old operator of the motorcycle, and officers took over life saving efforts before being relieved by medical personnel.

The motorcyclist, however, has died, and the Cumberland County Coroner's Office will release his identity at a later date.

After an investigation, police determined that the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Hogestown Road and turned left in front of the 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle. 

Police did not release any further details nor the identity of the other driver. Police seek anyone with information to contact Officer Joe Bailey at 717-697-0607, ext. 2006 or at jbailey@sstwp.org.

