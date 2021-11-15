Motorcyclist killed in Perry County crash Friday

A motorcyclist was killed after a three-vehicle crash at a Perry County intersection Friday afternoon.

State Police at Newport said Matthew E. Kell, 35, of Ickesburg, was killed in the crash at Veterans Way at Darlene Lane in Saville Township at 3:58 p.m. Friday.

Police said Kerry Stoke, 33, of Loysville, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado south in the 7700 block of Veterans Way when she made a left turn onto Darlene Lane in front of Kell's 2007 Yamaha V Star motorcycle. Police said Kell was unable to stop and struck the passenger side of the Silverado, which threw him from the vehicle.

A third vehicle traveling south behind the Silverado — a 2008 Enclave driven by Michael Tuckey, 24, of Port Royal — then struck the motorcycle as it slid into the southbound lane.

Kell, who was wearing a motorcycle helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the other drivers were injured.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.