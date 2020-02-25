Motorcyclist killed in Dauphin County crash Monday

A motorcyclist was killed in a Dauphin County crash Monday, according to State Police at Harrisburg.

Police said a 67-year-old woman from Hummelstown was driving a 2005 Toyota Solara and was stopped at the intersection of Allentown Boulevard/Route 22 and South Hill Drive in East Hanover Township at 4:07 p.m. Monday. She was in the left turn lane of Route 22 west and made a left turn onto South Hill Road in front of a 2007 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle traveling east on Route 22.

Police said the 23-year-old Hummelstown man who was operating the motorcycle struck the vehicle turning left in front of him.

The man, whom police did not name, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was wearing a helmet.

The woman suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the investigation into the crash continues.