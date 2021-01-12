 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Mount Holly Springs Sunday afternoon
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Mount Holly Springs Sunday afternoon

Pennsylvania State Police logo

A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash on South Baltimore Avenue in Mount Holly Springs Sunday afternoon, according to State Police at Carlisle.

Police said Fletcher Gardner, 49, of York Springs, was declared dead after he was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after the crash.

Police said Gardner had been operating a 2015 Harley-Davidson Street Glide at a high rate of speed north on South Baltimore Avenue at 2:18 p.m. Sunday and could not make the curve in the road.

The motorcycle laid over, crossed the center line and entered the oncoming lane of a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Shawn Cousins, 34, of Gardners.

Police said Gardner was wearing a helmet, but he suffered significant injuries and succumbed to them in the hospital.

Cousins and his passenger were not injured.

