Motorcyclist killed in crash in Dickinson Township Saturday

A Duncannon man was killed after being pinned and run over in a crash in Dickinson Township Saturday, according to State Police at Carlisle.

Police said Todd Addison Jr., 37, died as a result of his injuries after he was involved in a crash at 11:38 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Carlisle Road and Pine Grove Road in Dickinson Township.

Police said Addison was operating a Victory motorcycle traveling south on Carlisle Road toward Pine Grove Road with Suzette Addison, who was operating a Yamaha motorcycle.

According to police, Victoria Jesswein was driving a Kia Soul east on Pine Grove Road when she attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Carlisle Road, without giving the right-of-way to Addison.

Police said Todd Addison struck her vehicle in the intersection, which pinned him underneath the vehicle after impact. Suzette Addison was traveling directly behind Todd Addison and was unable to avoid him, traveling over his body before her motorcycle also came to rest.

Police said no other parties in the crash were injured.