Motorcyclist dies in Hampden Township crash Tuesday evening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A motorcyclist died in a crash on the Carlisle Pike at Skyport Road in Hampden Township Tuesday evening.

Hampden Township Police said they were dispatched at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection for a crash involving a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at about 7:40 p.m. at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, according to police.

Police did not release the identity of the motorcyclist.

Hampden police was aided by the county crash team for its investigation, and the scene was cleared and reopened at 11 p.m.

No further information was available.