Mother, daughter get life terms in slayings of 5 relatives in Bucks County

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — A mother and her adult daughter were sentenced Monday to life in prison in the slayings of five close relatives, including three children, outside Philadelphia last year.

Shana Decree, 47, and Dominique Decree, 21, were sentenced in Bucks County Court after entering guilty but mentally ill pleas to five counts of first-degree murder.

President Judge Wallace Bateman told the two that they had caused “unimaginable” harm, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“This is horrible and tragic, because I do believe the two of you have expressed remorse,” Bateman said Monday as he sentenced the defendants. “Unfortunately, that doesn’t bring them back. You can’t say, ‘Sorry’ and expect people to move on with their lives.”

Both women offered tearful apologies to the court and other relatives in the courtroom.

“The hardest thing for me to do is decide who to say I’m sorry to first,” Shana Decree said. “To my family, I am sorry for taking away these beautiful souls in such a horrible manner.”

Dominique Decree sobbed as she said her actions will haunt her for the rest of her life.