More inmates accused of fraudulently seeking jobless checks

While some never received the money, others are alleged to have reaped large amounts.

“In total these 20 defendants that we are charging in these cases made off with more than $300,000 of money that should have gone to deserving and needy Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro's office said all 20 have been charged, although most online dockets were not available on Wednesday.

In one case that was online, the docket indicated Adele B. Moore, 28, of State College, was unable to make $150,000 bail and remained in the Dauphin County prison. She was arraigned Tuesday on charges that include theft, conspiracy and records tampering. She did not have a lawyer listed on court records.

State and federal prosecutors announced a month ago that about 10,000 state prison inmates had fraudulently applied for unemployment benefits. Investigators realized the scope of the fraud when they checked the list of pandemic unemployment check recipients against the roster of state inmates.

In August, 33 people were charged in what U.S. Attorney Scott Brady called “the tip of the iceberg." Brady estimated the cost of the fraud to be approaching a quarter-billion dollars.