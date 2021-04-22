More details emerge for Lower Mifflin Township woman who police say subjected adopted child to years of unnecessary medical treatments

The list of medical conditions that accompanied Shelley M. Noreika’s 6-year-old adopted daughter upon admission to Dupont Hospital in Delaware earlier this year was extensive.
According to Noreika, the girl could only walk with assistive devices, wore glasses and was nourished — though not sufficiently — through a feeding tube. She also had epilepsy, genetic disorders, speech delays and intellectual disabilities.
At the insistence of doctors, the girl remained at the hospital while Noreika was told to leave. In the days that followed, the sick, frightened child who entered the hospital underwent a transformation, according to court documents filed this week when State Police at Carlisle filed charges against Noreika.
An affidavit of probable cause said the girl was seen “dancing around the room and jumping around” and was “a completely different child without mom.”
In the 14-page affidavit, State Police outlined the case against the Lower Mifflin Township woman who they say made her child sick through unnecessary medical procedures while collecting donations online to assist with medical costs and with costs associated with making her home accessible for a child with multiple health issues.
A previous Sentinel article in 2020 interviewing Noreika reported that she and her husband had adopted four siblings, with one allegedly requiring medical attention.
Noreika, 47, was charged with felony aggravated assault of a child younger than 13, theft by deception and endangering the welfare of a child, as well as misdemeanor simple assault in relation to the medical procedures.
Noreika was taken into custody on Monday and arraigned. She was released on $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15.
The first referral
Police said they received a ChildLine referral on Sept. 4, 2019, concerning unnecessary medical procedures and assault of the child.
The investigation that followed showed a pattern of misleading or false information given to multiple medical providers and specialists beginning in 2016.
Upon receiving that first ChildLine referral, State Police investigators found that Noreika had taken the child to Capital Area Intermediate Unit to be evaluated for placement into a special needs class. Evaluators found “large discrepancies” between what Noreika reported concerning the child’s capabilities and what she actually could do.
While separated from Noreika, the child completed the evaluation without difficulty and therefore didn’t meet the requirements for the special needs class. Noreika then decided to enroll her in cyber school.
At the time, Noreika told the evaluators that Penn State Hershey Medical Center had found nothing wrong with the child so Noreika started taking her to Dupont Hospital in Delaware.
State Police took the medical records to the children’s protection team at Hershey Medical Center. According to the affidavit, the records showed that Noreika claimed the child had seizures though no one had witnessed a seizure nor had a seizure been documented to show medical care providers. Still, she had been given seizure medication, and the levels of medication increased in accordance with the defendant’s statements.
The records also showed that Noreika had claimed that the child had gastroparesis, a condition that affects the movement of muscles in the stomach, and required feeding through a tube. She requested a change in the type of tube being used, which required a surgical procedure to have the tube placed in the child’s intestines. After that procedure, police said there were multiple occasions in which the girl pulled the tube out and on one occasion it was dislodged, causing her to become “very ill” at the end of December 2020 and into January 2021.
A doctor told police that “urgent intervention” was required on behalf of the child to prevent Noreika from getting “further unnecessary medical interventions,” the affidavit said. Those medical interventions served to keep the child in the role of a sick or incapable child, which she is not, the affidavit said.
Seeking donations
As investigators continued their work, Noreika sought donations by posting information on the child’s condition to Facebook and GoFundMe. She also publicized Amazon wish-lists.
Investigators later discovered that Noreika took $5,402.15 in donations from a church and one of its parishioners, a donation jar at a local business, Hoss’s, Project Lamp Light and the Newville Lions Club, which donated gift cards and paid for a hotel stay and train tickets for the family.
Police said they believe Noreika received donations from an unknown number of sources. They are asking that anyone who may have donated to Noreika contact the State Police at Carlisle.
A review of Noreika’s bank account showed that she withdrew large amounts of cash resulting in more than $5,860 worth of overdraft fees between 2017 and 2020.
While reviewing the GoFundMe page, investigators noticed Noreika began to talk about medical issues with other siblings in the home.
In an August 2020 update, Noreika said one child had a small hole in the their heart that was being watched while a “work up” was being done for blood disorders. At the same time, she reported another child had surgery and would be starting physical and occupational therapy.
In a November update, Noreika claimed that one of the children had lost weight and suffered from a number of conditions. As a result the child was rapidly declining in muscle strength, which made a wheelchair more likely and a handicapped accessible home more urgent.
A second referral
ChildLine was again contacted in January with a report on Noreika. A doctor who had been seeing the girl for a year told investigators he was “very suspicious of Munchausen by proxy.”
According to the University of Michigan website, Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSBP) is a mental health problem in which a caregiver makes up or causes an illness or injury in a person under their care.
On multiple occasions, the doctor suggested the child be admitted to the hospital for evaluation, but Noreika said she didn’t think it was necessary.
On Jan. 19, investigators contacted a social worker who together with a doctor determined Children and Youth Services should be involved and the child immediately admitted to Dupont Hospital for further evaluation. At the same time, Noreika was to be monitored.
Noreika agreed to bring the child to the hospital, according to the affidavit. While Noreika was present, the child did not answer questions and often looked at her for answers so medical personnel asked her to leave so they could properly evaluate the child.
While admitted, the child ate chicken nuggets, spaghetti, brownies and other foods by mouth, the affidavit said, though Noreika said she was not eating by mouth at all at home. Doctors found she did not have cerebral palsy nor did they witness symptoms that Noreika reported.
Doctors also said that if the feeding schedule ordered by a doctor had been followed, the child would not have been malnourished as she was. As a result, they said the child was not getting feedings through the feeding tube at a sufficient rate.
By Feb. 2, social workers reported the child was “very happy, bubbly, energetic and very active.” She walked and ran without the use of assistive devices or wheelchairs and the feeding tube had been removed. She was being weaned from seizure medications and additional tests were being done to determine the status of the other diagnoses that Noreika had claimed for the child.
By the end of the investigation, doctors had found that the child did not have a condition that required the use of a feeding tube and that she tolerated all types of foods. Nor did she have a genetic abnormality or mitochondrial disorder. Though she had been wearing glasses, an eye exam showed that they were not needed. Tests also showed that she was able to walk alone with no concern for gait abnormalities. She also had no speech delay or intellectual disabilities.
According to the affidavit, the child was discharged from the hospital on Feb. 8 with diagnoses of lumbosacral plexopathy (a nerve disorder), anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, reactive attachment disorder and malnutrition.
Search warrant
A search warrant was executed on Noreika’s home on Feb. 5. According to the affidavit, police found supplies, prescription medication and a large quantity of bills that were past due.
An analysis of Noreika’s phone turned up searches for feeding pump backpacks and for the number of calories in certain foods. In November 2020, police said Noreika did internet searches to see if senna, a laxative, would show up in stool or in blood work. She also searched for overactive bladder medication and high phosphate levels.
Investigators also said they found three videos made on Dec. 16, 2020, which showed the child with braces, using a gait walker and walking with her feet turned inward and curling her toes. Another video was taken without the leg braces.
A video dated Dec. 20 showed the child operating a push vacuum. She pushed it back and forth and squatted to one knee while continuing to push the vacuum. Police said she was smiling in the video and had no physical difficulty. She was not wearing leg braces or using a gait walker.
A video dated Dec. 29 showed the child throwing up in a bucket with fluid near her nose. She also coughed and cried while looking at the camera. After that, Noreika posted pictures and videos to Facebook showing what was happening.
The affidavit also notes that Noreika sent a message to an acquaintance at church that said she was “scared and afraid” that the child “isn’t going to be living much longer.”
According to the affidavit, doctors consulted in the investigation said some of the procedures the child had undergone were painful. That included an electromyogram, which tested her nerves.
The tipping point, doctors said, came when Noreika asked for a colostomy bag for the child, which would have involved another surgical procedure. Noreika said the child was not potty-trained because she was “bed bound and could not do things on her own,” although doctors said there was no medical reason for the child to not be potty trained, according to the affidavit.
Between 2016 and 2021, Noreika restricted the child’s care and development. By providing incorrect information to the doctors at Dupont, Noreika restricted the medical staff from being able to properly access the child and provide assistance, the affidavit said. Noreika also restricted the child by not allowing her to go to school or to walk or move without unnecessary devices.
Doctors said the child has made so much progress that she will not need frequent follow-ups though they were concerned that there would be regression if the child went home.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.