More details emerge for Lower Mifflin Township woman who police say subjected adopted child to years of unnecessary medical treatments

Doctors also said that if the feeding schedule ordered by a doctor had been followed, the child would not have been malnourished as she was. As a result, they said the child was not getting feedings through the feeding tube at a sufficient rate.

By Feb. 2, social workers reported the child was “very happy, bubbly, energetic and very active.” She walked and ran without the use of assistive devices or wheelchairs and the feeding tube had been removed. She was being weaned from seizure medications and additional tests were being done to determine the status of the other diagnoses that Noreika had claimed for the child.

By the end of the investigation, doctors had found that the child did not have a condition that required the use of a feeding tube and that she tolerated all types of foods. Nor did she have a genetic abnormality or mitochondrial disorder. Though she had been wearing glasses, an eye exam showed that they were not needed. Tests also showed that she was able to walk alone with no concern for gait abnormalities. She also had no speech delay or intellectual disabilities.

According to the affidavit, the child was discharged from the hospital on Feb. 8 with diagnoses of lumbosacral plexopathy (a nerve disorder), anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, reactive attachment disorder and malnutrition.