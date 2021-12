Carlisle Police reported that the missing teen was located and returned home at about 11:30 a.m. Dec. 19.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Carlisle Police say they are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday evening.

Police said they are looking for Hailey Sydney who left her home around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as Black, about 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252.