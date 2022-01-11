 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Missing Carlisle woman located

  • 0
Missing woman

Carlisle Police are looking for "Donna," who went missing at about 2 a.m. Jan. 11.

 provided by Carlisle Police

Carlisle Police reported at 9:55 a.m. that the woman reported missing earlier Tuesday has been located and is safe.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Carlisle Police say they are searching for a missing woman who was last seen walking along the 500 block of North Bedford Street at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the 80-year-old woman goes by Donna and was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt and carrying an olive green coat.

Police did not specify if she was in danger, though temperatures will remain below freezing Tuesday and they issued Code Red alert from the borough regarding her case.

Anyone who has information or sees Donna should call police at 717-243-5252.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Jan. 6

Sentinel police log for Jan. 6

Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest on I-81 that netted 2.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, about 168 grams of suspected psychedelic mushrooms and about 10 suspected THC vape cartridges.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 5

Sentinel police log for Jan. 5

Today's Sentinel police log includes reports of a missing train set and wallet and a criminal mischief incident in Dickinson Township.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 10

Sentinel police log for Jan. 10

Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault arrest of an employee at a Middlesex business and an attempted aggravated assault incident in Lower Mifflin Township.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tunisian craftswomen preserve pottery technique

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News