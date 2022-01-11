Missing Carlisle woman located

Carlisle Police reported at 9:55 a.m. that the woman reported missing earlier Tuesday has been located and is safe.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Carlisle Police say they are searching for a missing woman who was last seen walking along the 500 block of North Bedford Street at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the 80-year-old woman goes by Donna and was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt and carrying an olive green coat.

Police did not specify if she was in danger, though temperatures will remain below freezing Tuesday and they issued Code Red alert from the borough regarding her case.

Anyone who has information or sees Donna should call police at 717-243-5252.