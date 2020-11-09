 Skip to main content
Middlesex Township police look for woman accused of stealing, using bank cards
Middlesex Township Police are looking for this woman in connection with fraudulent use of bank cards.

Middlesex Township Police are looking for a woman they say stole bank cards and then used them.

Police said that purses were stolen during daylight hours from two vehicles parked at a business on the Harrisburg Pike on Oct. 23. Both purses contained Pennsylvania identification cards and bank cards.

On Oct. 28, a woman driving a newer model, black Ford SUV with fraudulent New York tags tried to use the identifications and bank cards in York, Lancaster and Berks counties. Police are asking that anyone who saw suspicious activity on Oct. 23 or who know the identity of the woman involved call 717-249-7191.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

