Middlesex Township police look for woman accused of stealing, using bank cards

Middlesex Township Police are looking for a woman they say stole bank cards and then used them.

Police said that purses were stolen during daylight hours from two vehicles parked at a business on the Harrisburg Pike on Oct. 23. Both purses contained Pennsylvania identification cards and bank cards.

On Oct. 28, a woman driving a newer model, black Ford SUV with fraudulent New York tags tried to use the identifications and bank cards in York, Lancaster and Berks counties. Police are asking that anyone who saw suspicious activity on Oct. 23 or who know the identity of the woman involved call 717-249-7191.

