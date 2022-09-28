Middlesex Police still seeking help in locating woman missing for three years

Middlesex Township Police on Tuesday said they are still asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing for three years.

Thursday marks the third anniversary of the disappearance of Kimberly Faye Gsell, who would be 41 now. She was reported missing in 2019 by friends and family, and she was last seen at the Rodeway Inn on the Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township where she got into an argument with another woman.

Cumberland County Crime Stoppers in 2021 began offering a $2,000 reward for information that would help locate her.

Gsell is described as white, 5-foot-2, with dark brown/gray hair that had been shaved at the back bottom portion of her head.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-249-7191 or Cumberland County Communications at 717-243-4121.